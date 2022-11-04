LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

LL Flooring Trading Down 8.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LL traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.11. 696,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,283. LL Flooring has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $18.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $208.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.18.

Get LL Flooring alerts:

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $298.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.00 million. LL Flooring had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at LL Flooring

Institutional Trading of LL Flooring

In related news, Director Famous P. Rhodes purchased 6,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $65,421.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,822.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LL. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of LL Flooring by 4,788.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of LL Flooring in the second quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in LL Flooring by 66.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in LL Flooring by 96.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in LL Flooring during the third quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

LL Flooring Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LL Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LL Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.