LogicMark (LGMK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th.

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LogicMark had a negative return on equity of 33.79% and a negative net margin of 79.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ LGMK traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.76. The stock had a trading volume of 32,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,551. LogicMark has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $4.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18.

LogicMark, Inc offers personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. The company, through its subsidiary, LogicMark LLC, manufactures and distributes non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems sold through healthcare durable medical equipment and monitored security dealers/distributors, and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.

