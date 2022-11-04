Lumi Credits Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,586.00 (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One Lumi Credits token can currently be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lumi Credits has a total market cap of $1,626.88 billion and $1,586.00 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lumi Credits

Lumi Credits launched on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

