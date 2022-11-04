Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Senior Officer Sells C$14,560.00 in Stock

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.28, for a total transaction of C$14,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 457 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,326.96.

Shares of LUN opened at C$7.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.46. Lundin Mining Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.68 billion and a PE ratio of 8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LUN. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Haywood Securities downgraded shares of Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.97.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

