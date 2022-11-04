Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQG) Insider Purchases A$20,400.00 in Stock

Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQG – Get Rating) insider Rebecca McGrath acquired 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$170.00 ($110.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,400.00 ($13,246.75).
Macquarie Group Price Performance
Macquarie Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Macquarie Group’s previous Interim dividend of $2.72. Macquarie Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.
Macquarie Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.