Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQG) Insider Purchases A$20,400.00 in Stock

Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQG – Get Rating) insider Rebecca McGrath acquired 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$170.00 ($110.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,400.00 ($13,246.75).

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Macquarie Group’s previous Interim dividend of $2.72. Macquarie Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

