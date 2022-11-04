Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) PT Raised to $55.00 at Barclays

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.82.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $52.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.95. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $43.58 and a one year high of $54.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.0475 per share. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.12%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 40.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,182,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,252,000 after acquiring an additional 631,171 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $23,588,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 486.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 478,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,465,000 after purchasing an additional 396,682 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,050,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,677,000 after acquiring an additional 353,171 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 86.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 643,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,123,000 after purchasing an additional 298,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

