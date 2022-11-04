Magic Internet Money Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 4th. Magic Internet Money has a total market cap of $1.93 billion and $1.68 million worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Magic Internet Money coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004830 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Magic Internet Money

Magic Internet Money launched on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Magic Internet Money’s official website is abracadabra.money.

Buying and Selling Magic Internet Money

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

