MAGIC Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $98.22 Million (MAGIC)

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Over the last seven days, MAGIC has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One MAGIC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002140 BTC on exchanges. MAGIC has a total market capitalization of $98.22 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000294 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000365 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,721.93 or 0.31740265 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00012397 BTC.

MAGIC Token Profile

MAGIC’s genesis date was September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,911,394 tokens. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MAGIC is www.treasure.lol. MAGIC’s official message board is medium.com/@treasure_dao.

MAGIC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions (NFT | Players)Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGIC directly using U.S. dollars.

