Maiar DEX (MEX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $367.23 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 4th. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $367.23 million and approximately $280,001.00 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,621.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00007952 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007017 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019973 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00040402 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00044345 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000478 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00023158 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004772 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.30 or 0.00253632 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

MEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is maiar.exchange. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/maiarexchange. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00005669 USD and is down -3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $263,764.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

