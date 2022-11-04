Maiar DEX Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $363.55 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $363.55 million and approximately $277,944.00 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,281.97 or 1.00005877 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00007973 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00020308 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00041395 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00043461 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000479 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00022906 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004826 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00249620 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

MEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is maiar.exchange. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/maiarexchange. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00005858 USD and is up 1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $209,085.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

