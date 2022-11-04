MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4,970.00

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000639 BTC on popular exchanges. MaidSafeCoin has a total market cap of $58.41 million and $4,970.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,261.40 or 0.31013486 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00012113 BTC.

About MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin launched on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org. The official website for MaidSafeCoin is safenetwork.tech.

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MaidSafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

