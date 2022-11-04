Maker (MKR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $30.93 Million

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 3rd. One Maker token can currently be purchased for about $858.25 or 0.04225273 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Maker has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. Maker has a total market capitalization of $839.05 million and approximately $30.93 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Maker

Maker’s launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

