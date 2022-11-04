Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Shares of Mammoth Resources Corp. (CVE:MTH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 2500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market cap of C$1.01 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04.

Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of four concessions, including Mapy, Mapy 2, Mapy 3, and Fernanda covering a land package of approximately 5,333 hectares located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico.

