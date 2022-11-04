Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.43-$2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $750.00 million-$753.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $736.90 million.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

MANH traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.40. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,561. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.55 and a 200-day moving average of $128.79. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $106.02 and a one year high of $188.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 62.57 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.06% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $198.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

MANH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

In other Manhattan Associates news, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $320,328.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,313.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Manhattan Associates

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.