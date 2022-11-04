MAP Protocol Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One MAP Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $77.10 million and approximately $80,053.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000367 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000289 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,713.51 or 0.31866918 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012446 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MAP Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc…DeFi and DEX are the two most important application scenarios of MAP Protocol. The essence of DeFi and DEX can be seen as inter-chain calculation and MAP Protocol provides a powerful chain interoperation function. Through the chain interoperation, different digital assets could be exchanged directly. In addition, MAP Protocol makes DeFi and DEX safer and more efficient.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAP Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAP Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.