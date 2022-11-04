Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MPCMF stock remained flat at $0.85 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.57. Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $1.90.

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust Company Profile

Mapletree Commercial Trust is a Singapore-focused real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests on a long-term basis, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for office and/or retail purposes, whether wholly or partially, in Singapore, as well as real estate related assets.

