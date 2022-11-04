Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Markel by 500.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,213.86 per share, with a total value of $100,750.38. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,450.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded up $6.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,227.35. 297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of -123.79 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,163.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,259.71. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $1,064.09 and a twelve month high of $1,519.24.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $13.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.43 by ($7.65). The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Markel had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $19.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 67.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

