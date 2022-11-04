Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 549,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 29,789 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 0.8% of Keybank National Association OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $173,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock traded up $7.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $316.62. 81,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,156,178. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $305.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.72.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.26.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

