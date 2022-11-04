Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Lowered to $428.00 at Barclays

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $430.00 to $428.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $398.26.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $309.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $309.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.72. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $399.92.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.58%.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mastercard

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Schubert & Co grew its position in Mastercard by 91.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

