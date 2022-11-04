Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.32-$1.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.89 billion-$6.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.87 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Mattel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Mattel in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Mattel from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.50.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Mattel has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 10.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Mattel by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 93,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

