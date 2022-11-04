Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.32-$1.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.89 billion-$6.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.87 billion.

MAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Mattel from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Mattel to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mattel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Mattel from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of MAT traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,551. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.42. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. Mattel has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Mattel had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mattel during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Mattel by 28.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Mattel by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

