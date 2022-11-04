Matthew Shair Sells 95,455 Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) Director Matthew Shair sold 95,455 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $3,058,378.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019,237 shares in the company, valued at $64,696,353.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Shair also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nuvalent alerts:

On Friday, October 7th, Matthew Shair sold 12,613 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $235,863.10.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Matthew Shair sold 7,884 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $151,530.48.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Matthew Shair sold 13,151 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $241,452.36.

Nuvalent Stock Performance

Shares of Nuvalent stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.76. The company had a trading volume of 307,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,787. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average of $15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 1.90. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $40.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Equities research analysts forecast that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuvalent by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,338,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,590,000 after acquiring an additional 423,779 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 72.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuvalent by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Nuvalent by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuvalent

(Get Rating)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.