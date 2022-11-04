Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.62

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.62 and traded as low as $7.18. Mazda Motor shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 1,015 shares traded.
Mazda Motor Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average is $7.97.
About Mazda Motor
Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mazda Motor (MZDAF)
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.