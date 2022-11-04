McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,876 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,187 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,265,463,000 after buying an additional 108,282 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 91.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,106,065,000 after buying an additional 2,136,776 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,197 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $941,938,000 after buying an additional 93,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,236,557 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $800,336,000 after buying an additional 398,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.30.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $273.26. 141,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,232,841. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $276.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.24 and a 200-day moving average of $251.00.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

