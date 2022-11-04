MDA (TSE:MDA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.42

Shares of MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$6.42 and last traded at C$6.42, with a volume of 26140 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDA. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on MDA from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on MDA from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on MDA from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get MDA alerts:

MDA Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$756.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.52.

About MDA

MDA ( TSE:MDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$559.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$587.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MDA Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that provide satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MDA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.