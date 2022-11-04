MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Trading 10% Higher

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) traded up 10% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.38 and last traded at $12.38. 542 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 235,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MAX. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

MediaAlpha Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $861.79 million, a P/E ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.40.

Institutional Trading of MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $103.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.99 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAX. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 80,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 17,514 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 150,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 553,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after buying an additional 130,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 455,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after buying an additional 68,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

About MediaAlpha

(Get Rating)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

