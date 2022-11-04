Medifast (NYSE:MED) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.61-$13.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51 billion-$1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.60 billion.

Medifast Price Performance

Shares of MED stock traded down $7.79 on Thursday, reaching $103.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,249. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.06. Medifast has a 1 year low of $102.18 and a 1 year high of $235.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $453.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.60 million. Medifast had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 87.11%. Analysts forecast that Medifast will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medifast Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.66%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MED. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Medifast from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Medifast from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Medifast from $352.00 to $278.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medifast in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Medifast

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 3,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.54 per share, with a total value of $498,567.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,567.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medifast

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Medifast by 437.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 11,843 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Medifast by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medifast by 3.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Medifast by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

(Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.