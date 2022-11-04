Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.88-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion. Medpace also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MEDP. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Medpace from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised Medpace from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP traded down $12.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,596. Medpace has a 12-month low of $126.94 and a 12-month high of $235.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Activity at Medpace

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.58. Medpace had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $383.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Medpace will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc bought 62,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.12 per share, for a total transaction of $9,822,513.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,955,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,757,698.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc purchased 62,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.12 per share, with a total value of $9,822,513.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,955,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,757,698.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 56,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,916,211.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,774,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,286,865. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 489,768 shares of company stock worth $77,322,137. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 17.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 36.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 28.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 26.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

