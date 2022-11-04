Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.88-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion. Medpace also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently commented on MEDP. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Medpace from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised Medpace from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.
Medpace Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MEDP traded down $12.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,596. Medpace has a 12-month low of $126.94 and a 12-month high of $235.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.47.
Insider Activity at Medpace
In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc bought 62,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.12 per share, for a total transaction of $9,822,513.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,955,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,757,698.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc purchased 62,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.12 per share, with a total value of $9,822,513.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,955,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,757,698.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 56,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,916,211.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,774,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,286,865. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 489,768 shares of company stock worth $77,322,137. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 17.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 36.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 28.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 26.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.
Medpace Company Profile
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medpace (MEDP)
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.