Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDPGet Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.88-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion. Medpace also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MEDP. UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of Medpace stock traded down $12.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.90. The stock had a trading volume of 493,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,891. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.47. Medpace has a 12 month low of $126.94 and a 12 month high of $235.72.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $383.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Medpace will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 6,500 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total value of $1,433,445.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,752.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 6,500 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total value of $1,433,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 14,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,752.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle bought 62,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.58 per share, with a total value of $10,476,263.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,893,172 shares in the company, valued at $987,577,763.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 489,768 shares of company stock valued at $77,322,137. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 1,684.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

