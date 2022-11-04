Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Receives $12.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Institutional Trading of Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 81,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

MLCO stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average is $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $12.40.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $296.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.51 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 106.14% and a negative net margin of 48.76%. Research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

