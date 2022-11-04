MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Issues Earnings Results

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25, RTT News reports. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 2.3 %

MercadoLibre stock traded up $19.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $870.88. The stock had a trading volume of 764,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,514. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $872.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $840.48. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,711.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 184.12 and a beta of 1.56.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,317.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 26.5% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 9.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth approximately $467,000. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

