Meridian Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,743 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $44.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on C shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

