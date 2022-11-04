Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 135,698 ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 135,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of ProShares Short S&P500 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 343.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter worth $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth $64,000.

Shares of SH opened at $16.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.82. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $17.71.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

