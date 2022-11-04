Meridian Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.6% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 17,283 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 73,562 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 321.4% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 40.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,109 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,425,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

BA opened at $156.75 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $233.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on BA shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.18.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.