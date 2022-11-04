Meridian Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 146.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $175.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.60. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $163.55 and a 12 month high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

