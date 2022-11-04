Meridian Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 44,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 752.4% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 100,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 88,999 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 6.2% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 4.2% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 21,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 136.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the first quarter valued at $166,000.

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ERX opened at $74.66 on Friday. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares has a 1-year low of $25.86 and a 1-year high of $80.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.91.

