Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 48,409 iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,257,679,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,860,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,354,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,216 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,641,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,495,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,084,000 after acquiring an additional 484,663 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.08 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.26.

