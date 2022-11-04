Meridian Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,112 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 48.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after buying an additional 5,007,342 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 14,883.3% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after buying an additional 3,202,747 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 6,198.0% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457,491 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $201,526,000 after buying an additional 1,434,349 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Walmart by 34.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after buying an additional 1,340,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Walmart by 60.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,381,078 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $503,508,000 after buying an additional 1,272,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,316,696.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,497,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,139,425.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,160,874 shares of company stock valued at $298,616,900 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $141.39 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.34. The company has a market cap of $383.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.93.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

