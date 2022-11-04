Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,762 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,430,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,822,000 after purchasing an additional 269,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,761,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,330,000 after acquiring an additional 231,043 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,233,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,077,000 after acquiring an additional 31,348 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,600,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,847,000 after acquiring an additional 325,646 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,708,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,284,000 after acquiring an additional 51,035 shares during the period. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Starwood Property Trust to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.58.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

STWD stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.69 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.69%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

