Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,635 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,635 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,839,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,010,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,236 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 22.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,864,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220,337 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at about $427,256,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,418,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,195,000 after acquiring an additional 277,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.44.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $38.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.97. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.23%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

