Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MTH. UBS Group upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Meritage Homes from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.83.
Meritage Homes Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $71.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.05. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $125.01.
Insider Activity at Meritage Homes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Meritage Homes by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Meritage Homes by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Meritage Homes by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Meritage Homes Company Profile
Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.
Read More
