Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MTH. UBS Group upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Meritage Homes from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $71.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.05. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $125.01.

Insider Activity at Meritage Homes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,868.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Meritage Homes by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Meritage Homes by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Meritage Homes by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.