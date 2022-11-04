Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Shares Acquired by One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSBGet Rating) by 61.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,564 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,197 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Mesabi Trust worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSB. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,628,804 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,458,000 after buying an additional 134,307 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 333.3% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 55.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,102 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 8.2% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 70.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,789 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 20,103 shares during the period. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesabi Trust Price Performance

MSB traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.16. 531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,812. The stock has a market cap of $290.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.96. Mesabi Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.89.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 13th. The mining company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a net margin of 96.77% and a return on equity of 149.66%. The firm had revenue of ($4.37) million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mesabi Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Mesabi Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

About Mesabi Trust

(Get Rating)

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

