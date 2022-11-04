Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Shares Acquired by One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,564 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,197 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Mesabi Trust worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSB. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,628,804 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,458,000 after buying an additional 134,307 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 333.3% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 55.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,102 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 8.2% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 70.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,789 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 20,103 shares during the period. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesabi Trust Price Performance

MSB traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.16. 531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,812. The stock has a market cap of $290.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.96. Mesabi Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mesabi Trust ( NYSE:MSB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 13th. The mining company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a net margin of 96.77% and a return on equity of 149.66%. The firm had revenue of ($4.37) million for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mesabi Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Mesabi Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

