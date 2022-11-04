Metis Trading Up 11% This Week (MTS)

Metis (MTS) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 4th. Over the last seven days, Metis has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. One Metis token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Metis has a market cap of $33.34 billion and approximately $1.20 million worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metis alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000298 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000369 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,784.19 or 0.32104795 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00012539 BTC.

Metis Profile

Metis’ genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com. Metis’ official website is wemetis.com. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated.Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses.The official Metis ticker is “MTS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.