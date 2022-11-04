Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) PT Lowered to €10.00

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Societe Generale from €10.50 ($10.50) to €10.00 ($10.00) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Societe Generale currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on OUKPY. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Metso Outotec Oyj from €11.00 ($11.00) to €10.50 ($10.50) in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Metso Outotec Oyj from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Get Metso Outotec Oyj alerts:

Metso Outotec Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OUKPY opened at $3.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.93. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $6.12.

Metso Outotec Oyj Cuts Dividend

About Metso Outotec Oyj

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.0342 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

(Get Rating)

Metso Outotec Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.