Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $38.95-$39.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.09 billion-$4.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.92 billion. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY22 guidance to $38.95-39.05 EPS.

NYSE MTD traded down $12.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,225.87. The stock had a trading volume of 102,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,163. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,194.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,231.08. The company has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $1,065.55 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $1,237.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,338.60.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total transaction of $491,454.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $49,825.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,777,085.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total transaction of $491,454.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,140 shares of company stock worth $13,604,708. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 83.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

