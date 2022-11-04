MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Raised to $48.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus cut MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.83.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 4.6 %

MGM Resorts International stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.84. 237,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,118,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.45.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 27.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $362,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 331,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,003,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Janet Swartz acquired 14,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.05 per share, for a total transaction of $498,761.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,022.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $362,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 331,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,003,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 590,030 shares of company stock worth $20,493,524 over the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $734,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

