MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Karen Seaberg Sells 438 Shares

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) Director Karen Seaberg sold 438 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.35, for a total transaction of $47,457.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,903.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Karen Seaberg sold 4,472 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $475,731.36.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of MGPI opened at $111.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.93. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.67 and a 52-week high of $117.01.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.06 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MGPI shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

