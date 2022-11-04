MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Lake Street Capital

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.09% from the stock’s previous close.

MGPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGP Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

MGPI stock opened at $111.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.93. MGP Ingredients has a 52-week low of $63.67 and a 52-week high of $117.01.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.06 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,745 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $200,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.35, for a total value of $47,457.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,731 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,903.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $200,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,655 shares of company stock worth $723,794. Company insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 7.1% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 76.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $109,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

