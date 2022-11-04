Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.07% of Microchip Technology worth $22,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 5.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 6.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 422,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,725,000 after buying an additional 25,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $459,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $59.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.97. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.328 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCHP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.35.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.