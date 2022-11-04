Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.328 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Microchip Technology has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Microchip Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 21.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Microchip Technology to earn $5.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

MCHP opened at $59.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.14 and a 200 day moving average of $64.97. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.51. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after purchasing an additional 123,806 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,628,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,524,000 after purchasing an additional 88,610 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,106,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,314,000 after purchasing an additional 229,973 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,972,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,245,000 after purchasing an additional 431,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.36.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

