Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.328 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
Microchip Technology has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Microchip Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 21.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Microchip Technology to earn $5.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.
Microchip Technology Stock Down 1.9 %
MCHP opened at $59.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.14 and a 200 day moving average of $64.97. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.51. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after purchasing an additional 123,806 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,628,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,524,000 after purchasing an additional 88,610 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,106,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,314,000 after purchasing an additional 229,973 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,972,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,245,000 after purchasing an additional 431,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.36.
About Microchip Technology
Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Microchip Technology (MCHP)
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.